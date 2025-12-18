The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha will focus on Delhi-NCR's air pollution crisis under Rule 193, with several MPs raising the issue. The day's agenda also includes committee reports, legislative business, and question hour.

Delhi Air Pollution Debate to Dominate Lok Sabha Session

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha will convene at 11 am on Thursday to discuss a range of legislative, policy, and committee matters, with a special focus on air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) under Rule 193.

MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and Bansuri Swaraj will raise concerns over the deteriorating air pollution and its impact on public health in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

Key Agenda Items

Initial Proceedings and Question Hour

The House will begin proceedings with obituary references to the passing of former MPs Darur Pullaiah, Prof. Mahadeorao Shiwankar, Kusuma Krishna Murthy, and Shamanur Shivashankarappa. Following this, members will submit questions scheduled for discussion, and relevant ministers will provide answers.

Ministerial Papers and Rajya Sabha Messages

Several ministers will laid papers on the table, including Nirmala Sitharaman and Pankaj Chaudhary from the Ministry of Finance, Jual Oram and Durgadas Uikey from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Shripad Yesso Naik from the Ministry of Power, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje from the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and others from ministries including Petroleum and Natural Gas, Tourism, Road Transport and Highways, Food Processing Industries, Housing and Urban Affairs, Jal Shakti, Steel, and Civil Aviation.

The Secretary General also report messages from the Rajya Sabha regarding the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025 and the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025.

Standing Committee Reports on Agenda

Members Charanjit Singh Channi and Dushyant Singh will present reports of the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing on climate-resilient farming and demands for grants for the fisheries, animal husbandry, dairying, and food processing industries.

Similarly, Shashi Tharoor and Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde will also present reports from the Committee on External Affairs, covering India-Bangladesh relations, ministry grants, and welfare of the Indian diaspora, including NRIs and migrant workers.

Statements on the government's action on previous committee recommendations will also be laid.

The Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will present its report on the implementation and effectiveness of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, while statements by ministers on the implementation of prior recommendations will be tabled for the Ministries of Food Processing Industries and Housing and Urban Affairs.

Legislative Business

On legislative business, the House will consider the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, which aims to provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment to rural households, fostering empowerment, growth, and rural development aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. Amendments to the Bill will also move.

Additionally, a motion will be moved by Aparajita Sarangi and Vishnu Dayal Ram, seeking an extension of time for presentation of reports on the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to the first day of the last week of the Budget Session, 2026.

The Lok Sabha will conclude the agenda with matters under Rule 377.

The House is expected to continue discussions on key bills and policy measures in subsequent sittings.