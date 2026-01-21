A BJP delegation from Meghalaya, led by minister Sanbor Shullai, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi to seek an early solution for the relocation of the Dalit Sikh community from Them Iew Mawlong to the Cantonment area.

Meghalaya BJP Delegation Meets Rajnath Singh

A delegation of BJP leaders led by Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Sanbor Shullai and State BJP President Rikman G Momin called on the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi to seek an early resolution to the long-pending issue of relocation of the Dalit Sikh community from Them Iew Mawlong to the Cantonment area, a press release said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the press release by Sanbor Shullai, who represents the Shillong Cantonment Board area, he apprised the Defence Minister on the sensitivity and significance of the matter and urged the Ministry to arrive at an early and amicable solution in the larger interest of the state.

Other Key Issues Raised

During the meeting, the delegation also requested the Union Minister to ensure the speedy implementation of the building bye-laws recently passed by the Cantonment Board and to expedite the renewal of policy in the Cantonment area. Additionally, the leaders sought early approval for the defence land acquisition required for the smooth completion of the Shillong flyover project.

The Defence Minister has assured the delegation that all the issues and grievances raised would be examined and that he would take up the matters with the concerned authorities. Sanbor Shullai stated that the delegation would meet the Defence Minister again to pursue the issues and ensure their speedy implementation, the release said.

PM Modi Extends Statehood Day Greetings

Meanwhile, today, Prime Minister Narendra, in his letter, paid a tribute to Meghalaya on Statehood Day. The Prime Minister emphasised Meghalaya's distinct cultural identity, specifically mentioning the Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia communities. He noted that he finds environmental stewardship, social harmony, and women's empowerment to be inspiring core values of the state. The letter also reinforced the Prime Minister's "Act East" policy.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma thanked PM Modi for his greetings. "Thank you, PM Narendra Modi Ji, on behalf of the people of Meghalaya, for your warm wishes on our Statehood Day. We are deeply grateful for your continued guidance and the steadfast support of the Government of India and Central Ministries in accelerating Meghalaya's growth and development," he wrote. (ANI)