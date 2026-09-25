Eight UDP MLAs who recently joined the BJP have submitted a letter to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly to formalise their merger. The documents were submitted in the Speaker's absence and are now under examination by the Assembly Secretariat.

Eight United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Friday submitted a letter to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly informing the House of their merger with the BJP.

According to a press release, in the absence of the Speaker, Thomas A Sangma, who is currently in Malta on a post-conference study tour, the merger letter was submitted to Andrew Simons, Adviser (Legislation), Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. The legislators were accompanied by BJP State President Rikman G Momin and BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai at the time of submission.

MLAs Submit Merger Documents

Speaking to the media after receiving the documents, Simons confirmed that all eight legislators had submitted their papers and that the letter was addressed to the Speaker, informing the Assembly of their merger with the BJP. He clarified that the legislators have claimed their move as a merger with the BJP, and that the documents submitted by them would be processed and examined in accordance with the applicable rules and constitutional provisions.

“The papers have been submitted by all of them. The letter is addressed to the Hon’ble Speaker, informing about the merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party. They have submitted the required documents, and it will be processed accordingly. The matter will be examined by the Speaker, following which an appropriate order will be passed,” Simons said.

Of the eight MLAs, seven were physically present when the documents were submitted. The papers of Mayralborn Syiem were also submitted along with those of the other legislators. Simons said that although Syiem was not physically present, his documents had been duly submitted.

Legality of Merger Under Examination

Asked whether the submission could be considered a merger of the UDP Legislature Party with the BJP, given that four UDP MLAs continue to remain outside the group, Simons said that the matter would require examination. He stated that the Assembly Secretariat would examine all the points and documents contained in the legislators’ submission, following which the Speaker would take a decision in accordance with the applicable rules and constitutional provisions.

Political Implications of the Merger

The submission follows the formal joining of the BJP by the eight legislators in New Delhi earlier this week.

If the merger is approved, the BJP's strength in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will increase from two to 10.

Both the UDP and BJP are allies in the National People's Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance in the state.