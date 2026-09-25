The Centre has extended AFSPA in specified areas of Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for another six months from October 1. In Manipur, the disturbed-area declaration will cover the state except areas under 13 police stations in 5 districts. The latest orders were issued after a further review of law and order situation in the three states.

The Centre has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, or AFSPA, in specified areas of Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for another six months from October 1. The decision was taken after a further review of the law and order situation in the three northeastern states. The latest notifications invoke Section 3 of the AFSPA, under which specified areas can be declared 'disturbed areas'.

AFSPA extended across most of Manipur

In Manipur, the Centre has extended the disturbed-area declaration across the state, while excluding areas under 13 police stations in five districts.

The excluded areas include Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Patsoi and Wangoi in Imphal West; Porompat, Heingang and Irilbung in Imphal East; Thoubal in Thoubal district; Bishnupur and Nambol in Bishnupur district; and Kakching in Kakching district.

The order will remain in force for six months from October 1, unless withdrawn earlier.

Nine Nagaland districts covered

In Nagaland, AFSPA has been extended in nine districts, namely, Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Meluri.

The order also covers areas under 21 police stations in Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha and Zunheboto districts.

These areas have been declared 'disturbed areas' under Section 3 of the Act.

Three Arunachal districts under AFSPA

In Arunachal Pradesh, the extension covers the entire districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding. It also includes areas under Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district, which borders Assam.

AFSPA provides special powers to the armed forces in areas officially declared “disturbed”. The law has been periodically reviewed across the Northeast, with its geographical coverage reduced in several areas over the years.

The Ministry of Home Affairs maintains a list of current AFSPA notifications for the northeastern states.

(With inputs from agencies)