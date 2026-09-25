Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh distributed 31 pregnant heifers to SC farmers from four districts under an NEC-sponsored project. The initiative aims to empower farmers, boost milk production, and create self-employment opportunities in the state.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday distributed pregnant heifers to Scheduled Caste (SC) farmers under the North Eastern Council (NEC)-sponsored project, with the state government aiming to improve the socio-economic condition of farmers and enhance milk production in the state. The distribution programme was organised by the Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Services at the Farmer’s Training Hall, Sanjenthong Veterinary Complex, in Imphal East.

Government Aims for Milk Self-Sufficiency

Addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh said that the government is committed to empowering SC farmers and making Manipur self-sufficient in milk production. He emphasised that such welfare schemes would help farmers increase their income and create self-employment opportunities in rural areas.

Details of the Distribution Programme

Speaking at the event, Dr L. Arunkumar Singh, Director, Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Services, Manipur, informed that a total of 31 pregnant heifers were distributed among beneficiaries from four districts of the state—Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, and Thoubal.

The programme was followed by an interaction session with the beneficiaries and farmers, where participants discussed the benefits of the initiative and opportunities for improving dairy farming. The NEC Project aims to support livestock development and provide assistance to farmers through improved cattle resources, thereby contributing towards sustainable livelihood generation in the state.

CM Distributes PMFME Subsidies

Earlier, on September 17, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh distributed subsidies to 2,835 eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme at Yumnam Leikai Yumjao Lairembi Lampak, Imphal, this morning, in connection with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per the release.