    Meet Prabal, the Made-in-India revolver that has over twice the range of other revolvers

    The revolver is notable for its extended firing range of up to 50 meters, lightweight design, and innovative side swing cylinder, setting it apart from other revolvers available in India. This user-friendly and versatile firearm is suitable for both professionals and women, making it an appealing option for personal defence.

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 6:52 PM IST

    State-owned Advanced Weapons and Equipment India (AWEIL) on Friday introduced 'Prabal', India's inaugural long-range revolver, marking a significant development. This revolver has garnered attention for its extended firing range, lightweight construction, and the inclusion of a side swing cylinder, setting it apart from other available revolvers within the country.

    Impressively, the Prabal revolver can accurately engage targets at distances of up to 50 meters, which is more than twice the range of other revolvers currently accessible in the market, all of which were previously limited to a 20-meter range.

    AK Maurya, the Director of AWEIL, highlighted that the Prabal revolver stands out for its lightweight build and the incorporation of a side swing cylinder, a design feature reminiscent of the Webley Scott revolver, which also offers an effortless trigger pull.

    The uniqueness of Prabal lies in being India's first domestically manufactured revolver with a side swing cylinder, enhancing its practicality and convenience. Unlike earlier revolver versions, users no longer need to fold the firearm to insert a cartridge.

    Measuring 76 mm in barrel length and 177.6 mm overall, the revolver weighs 700 grams, making it easy to handle. The inclusion of a user-friendly trigger pull adds to its appeal, making it suitable for not just trained professionals but also women, who can conveniently carry it in their handbags.

    Advanced Weapons and Equipment India (AWEIL), located in Kanpur's Armapur, is the manufacturer of this revolver. The company, with roots in eight erstwhile Ordinance Factory Board (OFB) facilities, specializes in producing small arms and artillery guns for both domestic and foreign armed forces.

    AWEIL also produces another .32-bore revolver named 'Prahaar', introduced in 2021 under the 'Make in India' initiative. Successful trials have been reported for this revolver as well.

    With defence product orders amounting to Rs 6,000 crore, AWEIL is demonstrating its increasing influence and prominence in the defence sector. Some notable orders include 300 'Sarang' cannons from the Indian Army and contracts valued at Rs 450 crore from European nations.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 6:52 PM IST
    Video Icon