TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to terminate the suspension of Chief Whip Kalyan Banerjee before the House reconvenes on November 30, citing that his absence hinders the party's essential parliamentary functions.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Abhishek Banerjee has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday seeking early consideration of a motion to terminate the suspension of party Chief Whip Kalyan Banerjee ahead of the reconvening of the House on November 30. The National General Secretary of the TMC highlighted that Kalyan Banerjee was suspended from the service of the House on July 22 for the remainder of the Monsoon Session. Explaining why the suspension continues, he wrote, “The Session was adjourned sine die on 13 August 2026 but has not been prorogued. Consequently, the suspension continues to remain in effect, despite the forthcoming reconvening of the House on 30 November 2026.” The letter points out that although the Monsoon Session was adjourned on August 13, it was not formally prorogued, and therefore the suspension remains operative as the Lok Sabha is set to reconvene.

Abhishek further stated that the suspension would affect Kalyan Banerjee’s parliamentary duties, writing, “The continued suspension would prevent Shri Banerjee from participating in the proceedings of the House and discharging his responsibilities as an elected Member and Chief Whip of the AITC, including coordinating the party’s participation in parliamentary business.” He alleged that the suspension would not only restrict Kalyan Banerjee’s participation in House proceedings but also prevent him from carrying out his responsibilities as the party’s Chief Whip, including coordinating the party’s parliamentary activities.

Citing the relevant parliamentary provision, the term MP and leader of the TMC Parliamentary Party, wrote, “In this regard, I would draw your attention to Rule 374(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, which expressly provides that the House may, at any time, on a motion being made, resolve to terminate the suspension of a Member.” Referring to Rule 374(2), he maintained that the suspension could be terminated through a motion in the House and sought the Speaker’s intervention for the matter to be taken up. In his request to the Speaker, Abhishek wrote, “In view of the forthcoming sittings, I request you to kindly facilitate the early consideration of a motion for termination of Shri Banerjee’s suspension, enabling him to resume his parliamentary responsibilities and participate in the proceedings.”

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee was suspended from the Lok Sabha on July 22, 2026, for the remainder of the Monsoon Session over alleged unparliamentary and inappropriate language directed at women MPs. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday moved a motion in the Lok Sabha seeking the suspension of Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee for the remaining part of the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, The motion was moved after TDP MP KP Tenneti, who was in the Chair, informed the House that the Speaker had received a written complaint against Banerjee over his alleged conduct and language. The motion was subsequently adopted by the House. The complaint alleged that Banerjee displayed "unprecedented behaviour" inside Parliament while business was underway and "in his misogynistic manner verbally abused NCPI members and minister Bhupendra Yadav". (ANI)