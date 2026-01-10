In Meerut, UP, a 50-year-old Dalit woman was murdered while trying to stop her daughter’s abduction. The mother was fatally struck with a sharp weapon when she intervened. Her 20-year-old daughter was abducted by the assailants and is still missing.

A 50-year-old Dalit woman was murdered in broad daylight in Kapsad village, Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh, while trying to protect her daughter from alleged abductors, local police confirmed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The attack occurred on a Thursday morning as the mother and her 20-year-old daughter were walking toward the fields. Two men -- identified as Paras Som (25) and Sunil Kumar along with unidentified accomplices allegedly approached them, attempted to abduct the daughter, and when the mother intervened, struck her on the head with a sharp-edged weapon.

Despite being rushed to a private hospital in Modipuram, the woman later died from her injuries, deepening community grief and sparking widespread outrage. The daughter remains missing, and authorities have registered a murder and abduction case while deploying multiple police teams to trace her and apprehend the accused.

As reported by The Times of India, a senior police officer said the mother was struck with a sharp weapon after she intervened. “When the woman tried to stop them, she was hit on the head with a sharp-edged weapon,” the officer said, adding that the accused fled with the daughter.

The injured woman was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to her injuries. “She was taken to a private hospital in Modipuram, where doctors declared her dead,” police told TOI.

Authorities have registered a case of murder and abduction and formed multiple teams to trace the missing girl and arrest the accused. “Five police teams have been deployed to trace the girl and nab those involved,” an official said, according to TOI.

The brutal incident has heightened tension in the village, with heavy police presence and political responses following. Samajwadi Party leaders and activists have condemned the act, demanding swift justice and a thorough investigation into the motives and caste-related implications of the crime.

Local administration continues efforts to locate the abducted girl, arrest the perpetrators, and restore calm in the tense Meerut community.