Medical tragedy in Rajasthan: 18 patients lose eyesight after surgery at government hospital

Following complaints of intense eye pain, the hospital authorities advised the patients to readmit themselves to the hospital. Despite undergoing multiple surgeries, some patients having gone through the procedure more than twice, they were unable to recover their lost vision.

As many as eighteen patients allegedly lost their eye sight following cataract surgeries at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, the largest government hospital in Rajasthan. The affected patients had undergone operations as part of the Rajasthan government's Chiranjeevi health scheme.

The patients shared their ordeal and said stated that they had undergone the surgery on June 23 and initially had normal eyesight until July 5. However, from July 6 or 7, their eyesight gradually disappeared. Subsequently, another operation was performed, but unfortunately, their vision did not return.

The patient reported that doctors had informed them that their vision loss was due to an infection, and efforts were being made to treat and resolve the infection.

However, the Ophthalmology Department authorities at the hospital denied any wrongdoing on their part and stated that an investigation was underway following the patients' complaints.