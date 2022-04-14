Mechanic shop ground collapses in Rajasthan; 5 men and a bike sink inside

A terrifying video of a mechanic shop’s ground collapsing while working has emerged on social media. The incident reportedly took place at a roadside mechanic shop in Rajasthan.

The video shows four men discussing something and a mechanic repairing a bike. While talking, the ground collapsed, and they sank into the ground. The mechanic fixing the motorcycle tried to hold the bike for support. However, he ends up taking the bike with him to the foundation.

They all were standing on a cement slab with a few cracks, if you notice carefully. Since all of them are standing on a damaged slab, the slab breaks off due to heavy weight, and they fall. However, the exact reason for this misfortune is unknown.

As per reports, the nearby residents pulled all the five people, and all of them escaped with minor injuries. Thankfully, there was no water flow in the drain, otherwise, the situation would have had been a lot different.

The place where the incident took place has been identified as the Baba Bawdi area of Jaisalmer. The entire episode of the cement floor sinking was captured on the CCTV camera installed at the mechanic’s garage. The episode has also raised questions on the construction and the quality of cement that was used.

The scary video has surprised netizens and forced them to think twice about how this mishap happened. After watching the video, netizens expressed mixed responses. Many found this clip scary and dangerous, while a few have given a hilarious twist to it. They said that the floor had invited them to come inside and talk. Take a look.

