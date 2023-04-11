Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MEA responds to China's objection to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

    "We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese official spokesperson. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India," Bagchi said.

    India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday (April 11) firmly rejected China's objection to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh and said that the state "was, is and will" always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

    External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the reality.

    "We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese official spokesperson. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India," Bagchi said.

    "Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the above reality," he said.

    Bagchi was reacting to media queries on the Chinese reaction. In a clear message to China from the border village of Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh, Shah on Monday had said no one can dare cast an evil eye on India's territorial integrity and encroach even an "inch of our land." He said said the era when anyone could encroach the borderlands of India was over.

