INDIA bloc leaders met to discuss a joint strategy for the upcoming special Parliament session, focusing on the proposed Delimitation Bill. Differences within the alliance surfaced as some parties indicated support for the government's proposal.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Several INDIA bloc floor leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, attended a meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the proposed Delimitation Bill and formulate a joint strategy ahead of the special session of Parliament beginning November 30. The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), which has indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals, did not attend the meeting.

Among those who attended were CPI(M) leader A. Rahim, Rashtriya Samajwadi Party (RSP) MP N.K. Premachandran, National Conference leader Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Abhay Kushwaha and Manoj Jha, Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman, and Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien. Indian Union Muslim League leader E.T. Mohammed Basheer, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Baidyanath Ram, who joined the meeting online, and CPI leader P. Santosh were also present. Independent MP Kapil Sibal attended the meeting. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera, K.C. Venugopal, Syed Nasir Hussain, Pramod Tiwari and Gaurav Gogoi were among those present. A VCK leader could not attend the meeting due to a wedding at his residence.

The meeting is scheduled to be followed by a press conference, where the Opposition alliance is expected to share its position and future course of action on the proposed legislation. The meeting comes amid differing positions among Opposition parties on the revised delimitation proposals, with the DMK having moved away from the INDIA bloc after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and the NCP-SP indicating its support for the Bill.

Earlier, RSP MP N.K. Premachandran said the INDIA bloc would discuss the pros and cons of the proposed legislation and take a strong position. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said the meeting was being held to decide the alliance's strategy and accused the BJP of launching an assault on the Constitution. "A meeting of the INDIA alliance is taking place to determine our strategy. From what we have observed and understood, many who are neither visible nor vocal are not with us in this effort to defend the Constitution against the BJP's assault," Tiwari told reporters. He also alleged that misinformation was being spread in the name of women's reservation and said the Opposition would discuss the delimitation process during the meeting.

Congress MP Syed Nasir Hussain said the alliance would decide its future course of action and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was attempting to weaken the Opposition through intimidation and pressure from central agencies. He alleged that attempts were being made to sway Opposition leaders through the fear of agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), referring to the alleged tactic as 'Operation Lotus'.

Meanwhile, the NDA has received a boost in its numbers after the DMK and the NCP-SP indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals. Their combined strength of 30 MPs could take the ruling alliance's estimated tally from around 320 to 350 in the Lok Sabha. The government would, however, require 360 votes if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting to meet the two-thirds threshold. The actual requirement will depend on the number of members present and voting, while the separate requirement of a majority of the House's total membership will also apply.

The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, has announced support for the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states, while maintaining that Tamil Nadu's existing share of representation must remain protected. DMK MP A Raja said the party would seek amendments to other provisions if necessary. The NCP-SP, which has eight Lok Sabha MPs, has also indicated support for the revised proposals. Party leader Jitendra Awhad said on Friday that the party had decided to support the delimitation process, describing it as a constitutional requirement.

The Union Cabinet has cleared three revised draft legislations, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and a proposed amendment to Union Territories laws. The Bills are set to be taken up during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30. The proposed legislation provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the total number of seats in State Legislative Assemblies. The maximum strength of the Lok Sabha is proposed to rise to 850, with up to 815 members representing states and 35 representing Union Territories. The legislative package is also aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. The Opposition has supported women's reservation but objected to linking its implementation with delimitation. It has also demanded that the exercise be based on the latest Census data. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051. (ANI)