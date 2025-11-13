The CBI arrested a Junior Engineer of the MCD, Najafgarh Zone, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh. The bribe was part of a larger demand from three officials to clear a complainant's pending bills worth approximately Rs 3 crore.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a Junior Engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Najafgarh Zone, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a complainant.

MCD Officials Demanded Bribe to Clear Bills

According to the release, the CBI had registered an instant case on November 11 against an Executive Engineer, an Assistant Engineer, and a Junior Engineer, all posted in the Najafgarh Zone of MCD, on allegations of demanding a bribe to clear pending bills worth around Rs 3 crore.

The agency alleged that the accused Executive Engineer. Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer, MCD, Najafgarh Zone, Delhi, demanded an undue advantage of Rs 25.42,000 from the complainant for clearing his pending bills of approximately Rs 3 Crores. CBI laid a trap on Tuesday and caught the accused Junior Engineer red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of less than 10 lakh from the complainant as part payment. The aforesaid accused person has been apprehended

Searches Lead to Recovery of Cash, Jewellery

Following the arrest, CBI teams conducted searches at the premises of the accused persons, which led to the recovery of a large amount of cash, Jewellery and documents related to property. The investigative agency said further inquiry into the case is currently underway.

CBI Busts Separate Impersonation Racket

Earlier, on November 11, in a similar case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended Ajit Kumar Patra along with his associate, Minku Lal Jain, for orchestrating a sophisticated impersonation and bribery racket allegedly involving senior public servants and private individuals, the probe agency said on Tuesday.

Acting on credible intelligence, the CBI uncovered a network of deceit in which Patra, a private individual, in collusion with Jain, impersonated high-ranking officials of various government departments, ministry officials, enforcement officials, and Judicial officers. The duo allegedly exploited these false identities to gain undue favours in exchange for illegal gratification, the CBI said in a release dated November 11. (ANI)