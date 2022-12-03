2020 Delhi riots case: Former JNU students' union leader Umar Khalid acquitted

On March 24, Umar Khalid had moved Delhi High Court after he was denied bail by the city's Karkardooma court. He was arrested on September 13, 2020 and has been under custody since.

In a recent development, Karkardooma Court on Saturday (December 3) discharged student activist Umar Khalid and United Against Hate (UAH) member Khalid Saifi in a riot-related case in February 2020.

The court's acquittal order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala. The case against Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi was filed at Khajuri Khas police station in 2020.

Meanwhile on October 18, the Delhi High Court had denied bail to the former student activist in a larger conspiracy case related to the North East Delhi riots.

On March 24, Umar Khalid had moved Delhi High Court after he was denied bail by the city's Karkardooma court. He was arrested on September 13, 2020 and has been under custody since.

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and several others were booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 600 injured.

Violence had erupted during the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others were also booked under the stringent law in the case.