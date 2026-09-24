CPI(M) leader MV Govindan has called CM V D Satheesan's sponsored travel 'unconstitutional', demanding to know who funded his chartered flights. Govindan termed the CM's stance a violation of his oath of office and demanded transparency.

Govindan Questions CM's Sponsored Travel

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary MV Govindan on Thursday questioned Chief Minister V D Satheesan over his remarks made at a press conference on Wednesday regarding travel arrangements for him and his fellow ministers. Referring to the Chief Minister’s statement that there was nothing wrong with him and his fellow ministers travelling at the expense of wealthy individuals and that such arrangements would continue, Govindan termed the position unconstitutional and a violation of the oath of office.

"During yesterday’s press conference, the Chief Minister stated that there was nothing wrong with him and his fellow ministers travelling at the expense of wealthy individuals and that such arrangements would continue. This position is unconstitutional and amounts to a violation of the oath of office,” he said.

Govindan said the Chief Minister had not explained who was providing the flights and questioned the basis for such travel arrangements. “This is not befitting of a Chief Minister. No Chief Minister has the right to claim that such travel arrangements will be continued regularly as part of an established practice,” Govindan said.

He questioned under whose sponsorship the Chief Minister travelled to Mangaluru and Malappuram on chartered flights and asked on what basis, and with the support of which business interests, other ministers were undertaking foreign trips. “Under whose sponsorship did the Chief Minister travel to Mangaluru and Malappuram on chartered flights? On what basis, and with the support of which business interests, are other ministers undertaking foreign trips? he questioned.

Govindan also said that Keralam strongly opposed the position taken by the Chief Minister and that the media had raised objections. He further said the Chief Minister had walked away during Wednesday’s interaction without being able to properly respond to questions from journalists.

“All of this is wrong. If there is nothing to hide, there is no reason to conceal these details. The Chief Minister must provide a clear and transparent explanation,” Govindan said.

Health Minister Defends CM's Travel

Meanwhile, Keralam Health Minister K Muralidharan, on the CM's Sponsored Chartered Flight Journey, said, “The aircraft used this time belongs to the same company that had provided the helicopter used by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier.”

Muralidharan said the Chief Minister’s mode of travel must change with the times, drawing a comparison with the shift from old coal-powered trains to Vande Bharat. “The media knows very well who the sponsor is. The government should not have any excessive commitments to anyone, and there will be no such commitments. The Chief Minister will disclose who the sponsor is,” Muralidharan said.

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