Ganesh Visarjan 2026 in Delhi will take place at designated artificial ponds, with 81 ponds prepared across the capital. More than 250 Visarjan Patra are also being arranged for broken idols and puja material.

In addition to celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi, the government is making arrangements where devotees will celebrate the festival but will face less strain on the water bodies. As per Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, 81 artificial ponds have been made ready in the city for immersing the Ganesh idols.

This is done to create immersion points and reduce the need for immersing the idols in natural water bodies. There are also some guidelines for the protection of the environment in Delhi which also recommend designated or temporary artificial ponds and tanks for immersing the idols.

81 Artificial Ponds Made Ready For Ganesh Visarjan

Immersion of idols is one of the main environmental concerns associated with large-scale events. In this regard, artificial ponds have been created at the designated sites in the city for Ganesh Visarjan 2026.

It will help the devotees have specific immersion sites and also serve the purpose of protecting water bodies. Delhi’s environmental rules also suggest the use of natural and biodegradable material and colors for making idols.

250+ Special ‘Visarjan Patra’ For Religious Material

This initiative goes further than idol immersion. As stated by the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, more than 250 special ‘Visarjan Patras’ are being set up to collect broken idols, holy puja material, religious cloth, and idols.

These collection centers will be located in accessible places like near the temples and schools to ensure that this material is not mixed up with normal garbage.

Recycling And Upcycling Of Puja Material

After the collection, this material will be dealt with using recycling and upcycling process as per the information provided by the Chief Minister. The idea is to provide a separate mechanism for religious items once they are collected.

How To Locate Visarjan Places In Delhi

The information about the Visarjan Patras locations can be accessed online. Information provided here refers devotees to the website of Delhi Initiatives for information about collection centers and artificial ponds.

Why Should We Save The Yamuna?

According to the idol-immersion policies of Delhi, there should be proper immersion sites and procedures which will help in reducing the impact of this process on the environment. It is also recommended that all flowers and decoration materials should be removed prior to immersing the idols and eco-friendly idols should be used.

Furthermore, the environmental policy of Delhi has always considered the protection of the Yamuna floodplain. In this scenario, artificial immersion ponds and proper disposal of religious waste have been taken into consideration.