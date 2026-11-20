MCD has approved a special arrangement allowing the Delhi Jal Board to dig up and restore roads for a World Bank-assisted project to lay and replace nearly 1,000 km of pipelines. The exception will be considered case by case.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved a special arrangement allowing the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to dig up and restore roads while carrying out pipeline work under a World Bank-assisted water supply project. The provision will apply only to this project and will be considered on a case-to-case basis, officials said.

The MCD Standing Committee cleared the proposal on Thursday. It permits the DJB to use the 'dig and restore' method, under which the agency carrying out excavation is also responsible for repairing the road after completing its work.

The Delhi Water Supply Improvement Project covers around 96 square kilometres, or nearly 6.5 per cent of the national capital’s geographical area. Its coverage includes parts of Timarpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, Jangpura and RK Puram, among other constituencies.

Why has the MCD made an exception for the DJB?

The water utility had approached the civic body, citing the project’s strategic importance and the need to complete the work without avoidable delays.

The MCD had discontinued the 'dig and restore' arrangement in 2024 after receiving repeated complaints about poor-quality repairs by agencies that excavated roads to lay pipelines, cables and other utilities. It retained the 'dig and deposit' system, under which an agency deposits the estimated restoration cost with the road-owning authority. The authority then takes responsibility for repairing the road.

A senior official explained that, under 'dig and restore', the agency that carries out the excavation must arrange for the road to be restored through an authorised contractor. Under 'dig and deposit', the road-owning agency carries out the restoration after receiving the estimated charges.

Another official said both systems had operated alongside each other before the MCD withdrew the first option. Agencies had often used sub-standard materials to fill road cuts, affecting the condition and durability of roads, the official said.

What safeguards will the DJB have to follow?

The special permission does not give the DJB an unconditional right to dig up roads. Officials said the water utility will have to deposit a refundable security amount before starting excavation. The deposit will be equal to 10 per cent of the estimated road restoration charges or Rs 2 lakh, whichever is higher.

The amount will be returned after the restoration work is found satisfactory and the required completion certificates are submitted.

The DJB and the concerned road-owning agency will conduct joint inspections at the site. A third-party quality assurance agency will also inspect the restoration work and certify its quality.

The DJB will have to begin restoring a road within 48 hours of completing the utility work and finish the repairs within the stipulated period. It will also have to follow National Green Tribunal guidelines and road safety norms.

Officials said periodic inspections would be carried out to check whether the restored stretches meet the required standards.

Why has the road restoration process been a concern?

When the agency that excavates a road is different from the one responsible for repairing it, restoration can take time. Residents are then left dealing with damaged or uneven stretches while departments determine who must carry out the work.

Officials said allowing the DJB to handle excavation and restoration under the same arrangement could reduce such delays during the World Bank-assisted project. Residents have frequently complained that roads remain damaged for months after utility work, with the DJB and the MCD disputing responsibility for repairs.

AAP councillor questions the security deposit

The proposal faced opposition at the Standing Committee meeting from AAP councillor Parveen Kumar. He questioned whether a deposit of Rs 2 lakh or 10 per cent of the estimated restoration cost would be enough to ensure that roads were properly rebuilt.

Kumar alleged that agencies often resorted to patchwork after laying pipelines instead of restoring the road properly. He said this affected the quality and lifespan of roads. He also cited unauthorised colonies where roads had allegedly remained dug up for two to three years because the agencies responsible for construction or maintenance had not carried out restoration.

Residents ultimately bear the inconvenience, he said, questioning whether the proposed safeguards would be sufficient to prevent a repeat of such problems.

Will the 'dig and restore' policy return for other agencies?

No general return of the 'dig and restore' policy has been announced. Officials stressed that the MCD’s approval is a project-specific relaxation for the DJB’s World Bank-assisted water supply improvement work. Any permission will be considered individually, rather than automatically extending the arrangement to other agencies undertaking road-cutting work.

The MCD's decision therefore creates a limited exception to the policy it adopted in 2024. Whether the arrangement reduces delays while ensuring durable road repairs will depend on how closely the deposit, inspection, certification and restoration timelines are enforced during the project.

(With inputs from agencies)