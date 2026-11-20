Tripura State Election Commission met in West Tripura to review poll preparedness for the upcoming November 27 Urban Local Body elections, focusing on security, logistics, and ensuring a free and fair electoral process across the state.

Tripura State Election Commission Reviews 2026 ULB Poll Preparedness

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Tripura State Election Commission on Friday reviewed the overall preparedness for the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) Elections 2026 during a district-level meeting chaired by State Election Commissioner Pradip Kumar Chakraborty at the Conference Hall of the District Magistrate and Collector, West Tripura.

The meeting was attended by West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector Vishal Kumar, IG (Law and Order) Ipper Manchak Dnyanoba, West Tripura Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, SDM Manik Lal Das, the Secretary of the State Election Commission and other senior district-level election officials.

Speaking to the media ahead of the meeting, State Election Commissioner Chakraborty said that the review would focus on the overall arrangements for polling, law and order, election campaigning and security measures to ensure free, fair, peaceful and impartial elections. He said, "The Commission would also examine whether political parties were following the prescribed guidelines during their campaigns and whether Returning Officers were adequately monitoring election-related activities. Security-related concerns faced by political parties during door-to-door campaigning would also be reviewed."

The Commission would seek a detailed assessment of the law and order situation from the police administration, besides reviewing preparations concerning EVM commissioning, Election Duty Ballots (EDB) for polling personnel, polling station arrangements, dispatch centres, strong rooms and counting centres. Chakraborty said, "Polling for the Urban Local Bodies would be held on November 27, while the campaign would conclude on November 25. Polling personnel are scheduled to leave for their respective polling stations on November 26."

The issue of facilitating home voting for electors aged 85 years and above was also discussed. The State Election Commissioner said that political parties had earlier raised the demand in some districts, following which a meeting was convened with their representatives on November 19. However, none of the political parties agreed to the proposal. He clarified that the existing legal provisions do not currently provide for home voting in Urban Local Body elections. "However, the Commission may consider introducing such a facility in future elections through necessary legal amendments," he added.

Responding to questions regarding opposition parties' demand for additional deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, particularly the Congress's demand, Chakraborty clarified that there was no confrontation between the State Election Commission and the Congress over the issue. He said, "There was no legal compulsion that Urban Local Body elections must necessarily be conducted with Central Forces. However, the Commission itself favours the deployment of Central Forces to strengthen security arrangements and ensure free and fair polling."

Explaining the deployment process, he said, "Central Forces do not fall under the direct control of the state government and their deployment requires approval from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs." "The State Election Commission has therefore requested the state government to take up the matter with the Centre. The state government is also maintaining regular communication with the Central Government in this regard", he added.

Dr Chakraborty further informed that 14 companies of Central Forces are already present in Tripura, while efforts are underway to secure an additional 25 companies for the upcoming elections. He said, "If the additional forces are made available, they will also be deployed for election-related duties." Clarifying the respective responsibilities, he said, "The State Election Commission can request the state government for additional forces, while the state government has to approach the Central Government for their deployment. Such a mechanism has also been followed in previous elections." The State Election Commissioner reiterated that the district-level review was aimed at ensuring comprehensive preparedness and conducting the November 27 Urban Local Body elections in a free, fair, peaceful and impartial manner. (ANI)