A Model Code of Conduct violation case was filed against TVK chief Vijay in Chennai. His party's general secretary, Aadhav Arjuna, slammed the ruling DMK, calling the FIR a 'threat' by CM MK Stalin to prevent campaigning in his constituency.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary Aadhav Arjuna on Tuesday slammed the ruling DMK after a Model Code of Conduct violation case was filed against Vijay.

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Details of the MCC Violation Complaint

A case has been registered against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct at Peravallur Police Station in Perambur, Chennai. According to the complaint, TVK's candidate from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East seats, Vijay, allegedly violated election norms by using 30 loudspeakers, blocking the path of an ambulance, gathering more than 5,000 people, and causing inconvenience to the public. The complaint was lodged by Monitoring Officer Kumar after Vijay's roadshows in Perambur and Kolathur constituencies.

TVK Alleges Political Motivation

Speaking to ANI, Aadhav Arjuna alleged that the Chief Minister, MK Stalin, does not want leaders to campaign in his constituency, Kolathur. The TVK leader said that the party will fight the case legally. "The Police Department is still controlled by 'former CM' MK Stalin. What happened yesterday in Kolathur? Because Mr MK Stalin doesn't want to allow anyone to campaign in his own constituency, they filed an FIR today. It's a threat. We will definitely face this in a legal way. They have filed an FIR against 5000 people also. Our party condemns this. But our leader's campaign will start as per schedule. People will give a verdict. People are ready for a change," Aadhav Arjuna said.

Background of the Controversy

Earlier, Vijay held a roadshow as he filed nomination from the Perambur constituency on Monday for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. A large crowd gathered to attend the roadshow, while the TVK accused the Chennai Police of not providing police protection and ensuring traffic regulation for the smooth organisation of the election campaign.T The TVK urged the Election Commission to intervene and direct the Chennai Police to ensure protection and traffic regulations.

Key Contests and Constituencies

Vijay is contesting elections from two seats - Preambur and Trichy East- against DMK's incumbent MLAs RD Sekar and Inigo S Irudayaraj, respectively.

The Preambur constituency used to be a CPI(M) bastion till 2016. RD Sekar has held the seat since winning the bypolls in 2019.

Meanwhile, in MK Stalin's Kolathur, the TVK has fielded VS Babu.

Tamil Nadu Election Schedule

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)