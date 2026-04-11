BSP Chief Mayawati paid tribute to social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary, hailing him as a pioneer of social change and a key figure in empowering marginalised communities and women through education.

Mayawati Pays Tribute to 'Grandfather of Social Change'

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Saturday paid tribute to social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary, describing him as a pioneer of social change and a leading figure in the empowerment of marginalised communities and women through education.

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In a post on X, the BSP chief said Mahatma Phule, born into a backward section of society within the Bahujan community, is known as the grandfather of social change. "Known in the country as the grandfather of social change, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, born into the most backward class within the 'Bahujan Samaj,' receives my and the BSP's heartfelt salutations and boundless floral tributes on his birth anniversary today," Mayawati posted.

Phule's Legacy of Empowerment and Education

She highlighted the contribution of Savitribai Phule, calling both Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai pioneers of women's empowerment through education. "Especially as pioneers of women's/nari shakti empowerment through education, the names of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule are etched in golden letters on the pages of history," Mayawati said.

Citing Mahatma Phule's emphasis on education as a foundation for social progress, she said his ideas later influenced BR Ambedkar to prioritise education as a tool for empowerment. "In the words of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule: "Without knowledge, wisdom is lost; without wisdom, ethics is lost. Without ethics, progress is lost; without progress, wealth is lost. Without wealth, the Shudra becomes despondent and contemptible, and remains enslaved. In other words, all this happened due to the lack of education, and that is why, inspired by them, the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar later paid special attention to education," she said.

Mayawati further said that Phule's efforts in the nineteenth century led to a widespread social awakening, particularly in Maharashtra, and laid the foundation for movements aimed at Dalit upliftment and women's liberation. "At the same time, in the mid-nineteenth century, due to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's tireless efforts for the liberation of Dalits and the exploited, a new awakening for social change was ignited not only in Pune but across the entire Maharashtra, and especially the historic work of women's liberation and empowerment began--a struggle for which no amount of praise or admiration can ever be enough," she said.

BSP Chief Slams SP Government

Recalling initiatives undertaken during her tenure as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati said her government had named Amroha district as Jyotiba Phule Nagar in his honour, alleging that the Samajwadi Party (SP) government later changed its name. "In memory and honour of such a great man of the most backward/OBC society, my BSP government carried out numerous initiatives here in UP, including designating Amroha as the new Jyotiba Phule Nagar district; however, the SP government changed even its name due to their narrow-minded politics, casteist hatred, and the like," she added.

She further mentioned districts which were created or renamed during the BSP government, and alleged that their names were later changed by the SP government. "It is noteworthy that, along with making Kasganj the Kanshiram Nagar district, the BSP government also created new districts named Ramabai Nagar for Kanpur Dehat, Bhimnagar for Sambhal, Prabuddha Nagar for Shamli, and Panchsheel Nagar for Hapur; the SP government retained the districts but changed the names of all of them--this is the utterly lamentable PDA of theirs: their deceitful tactics, character, and true face," she stated.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also paid floral tribute to Phule along with President Droupadi Murmu at Prerna Sthal in the Parliament premises.

Who was Mahatma Jyotirao Phule?

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a renowned Indian social activist, reformer, and writer from Maharashtra. Born on April 11, 1827, in Satara, Maharashtra, he's best known for his tireless efforts to eradicate the caste system, promote women's education, and empower the oppressed. (ANI)