UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya attacked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, calling him 'anti-women' for demanding a separate Muslim quota within the Women's Reservation Bill. Yadav welcomed the bill but questioned the BJP's motives and timing.

Maurya calls Akhilesh Yadav 'anti-women' over bill stance

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday hailed the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill as a historic milestone and attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of being "anti-women". "Akhilesh Yadav is an enemy of women; he can never do any good to women, he is anti-women; that is why he is saying such things. When the issue of women's reservation is being discussed, he starts playing vote bank politics and demands separate reservation for Muslim women. The Women's Reservation Bill should not be obstructed," he told ANI.

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Maurya said if the three bills taken up by Lok Sabha are passed, "half the population of this country is going to get 33% reservation from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections." "The number of Lok Sabha seats in every state will increase by 50% due to delimitation, we respect this decision. Those who are opposing it will be punished by half the population," he said.

Samajwadi Party questions BJP's motives

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the Bhartiya Janata Party-led government, saying that it wants to delay the caste-based census because if conducted, the Centre will have to release the caste-based data and implement caste-based reservations for the backward communities.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Yadav stressed that the Samajwadi Party welcomes the Women's Reservation Bill, which will reserve 1/3rd seats for women in the Parliament, but raised questions on the "motives" of the government over Delimitation Bill. He said that the BJP is "transforming women into slogans." "Samajwadi Party is in favour of the Women's Reservation Bill. We have always worked towards the growth of women. But the Bhartiya Janata Party is trying to turn a woman into a slogan. BJP must answer out of 21 States they are ruling, how many of the States have women Chief Ministers? Even your Delhi CM does not have the rights of a Chief Minister; she is a 'half Chief Minister'. I want to know why there is a hurry?" he asked.

Lok Sabha is debating the Constitution (131 Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. (ANI)