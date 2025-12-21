Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani condemned the mob lynching of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, calling it 'shameful' and urging for extremism to be curbed. Ten individuals have been arrested for the murder.

Jamiat President Condemns 'Shameful' Killing

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani on Sunday condemned the mob lynching of a Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, and said that extremism should be countered in the region and worldwide.

Speaking to ANI, Maulana Mahmood Madani said, "This is very shameful. When Muslims do such things, we hang our heads in shame, and this cannot be condemned enough. Firstly, no one in a civilised society should have the right to kill another human being. No matter how wrong someone has acted, there is a process for punishment, and that process should be followed. Furthermore, if the perpetrators are Muslims and the victim is a non-Muslim, then the crime becomes even more heinous. We strongly condemn this."

He further stated that Islam does not permit even the humiliation of someone. "Killing someone, or even humiliating someone, is something that Islam does not permit. Islam does not permit it at any cost. No amount of condemnation is enough...Yes, it is unfortunate that extremism is increasing throughout this entire subcontinent, and it must be curbed. It must be countered in this region and worldwide. The world is also facing a similar situation, which must be countered," he further added.

Indian Visa Operations Suspended in Chittagong

Earlier on the day, the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Chittagong has announced the immediate suspension of all visa operations, effective Sunday, following a security incident at the Assistant High Commission of India (AHCI) in the port city.

In an official statement, IVAC Bangladesh confirmed that services would remain halted for an indefinite period. "Due to a recent security incident at AHCI Chittagong, Indian visa operations at IVAC Chittagong will remain suspended from 21/12/2025 until further notice," the statement read.

10 Arrested in Mymensingh Murder Case

The heightened security situation coincides with a series of violent incidents across Bangladesh. On Sunday, ten individuals were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh. Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.

Chief Adviser of the Interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, confirmed the legal action in a post on X. "10 Arrested in Mymensingh Hindu Youth Beating Murder Case: Mymensingh, 20 December 2025: Law enforcement agencies have arrested ten individuals in connection with the beating murder of Dipu Chandra Das (27), a Sanatan Hindu youth, in Baluka, Mymensingh," Yunus stated. The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) apprehended seven suspects, while the police arrested three others.

Unrest in Dhaka Over Slain Leader

Simultaneously, the capital city, Dhaka, remains on edge. Following the final funeral prayers for Sharif Osman Hadi, the slain convenor of Inqilab Moncho, on the Dhaka University campus on Saturday, the organisation rallied towards the Shahbagh area.

The Inqilab Moncho convenor, Sharif Osman Hadi, one of the prominent figures behind the July Uprising last year, was pronounced dead on Thursday, after he was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. Following his death, protests broke out in the capital of Dhaka, with a fresh wave of protests breaking out today as the activists gathered at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection to call for justice for the slain leader.