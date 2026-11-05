A dispute over money in Mathura escalated when two men attempted to flee in their car, forcing a mother and daughter onto the bonnet. The women clung to the moving vehicle for over two kilometers before being abandoned near a gas station. Police have arrested the two accused and charged them with attempt to murder after CCTV footage went viral.

A shocking incident has emerged from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, where a woman and her daughter were allegedly forced onto the bonnet of a moving car after a dispute over money. The two ladies clung to the car for over two kilometers before the driver abandoned them next to a gas station and ran away. The CCTV footage of the incident has now gained widespread attention on social media. In relation to the incident that happened on Monday night, November 2, close to Panigaon village along the Vrindavan Parikrama Marg, police have arrested two individuals.

Police said that the accused, Prem and Puneet, had gone to a man named Pawan's home with another acquaintance. It is said that they went there to demand money spent collectively in relation to an ongoing legal matter.

When the money was not paid, a fight allegedly broke out. Nearly 100 residents gathered at the residence after the accused reportedly mistreated and attacked persons there.

The men tried to flee in their car as the situation worsened. In an attempt to halt the car, Pawan's sister and mother, Sheela Devi, stood in front of it. But the two women are said to have fallen onto the car's hood when it accelerated. The two women clung to the front of the car while the driver drove for almost two kilometers without stopping.

The car's occupants eventually fled after leaving the women close to a gas station on Mant Road. The two women are seen atop the car's bonnet in CCTV footage that has gone viral on the internet. The risky conditions under which the women were taken along the road have been brought to light by the video.

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The injured women were taken to a hospital for treatment after reporting the event to the police.

Based on the victims' accusation, police first filed a case of abuse and assault. However, investigators added an attempt-to-murder charge to the case after reviewing the evidence, including the widely shared CCTV footage.