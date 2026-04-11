A boat carrying devotees from Ludhiana capsized in the Yamuna River in Mathura after colliding with a pontoon bridge, killing 10 people. 13 people have been rescued, and a search is on for 3-4 missing individuals.

Following the death of 10 people in a boat accident in Mathura, District Magistrate CP Singh on Friday said that around 132 people had arrived from Ludhiana for 'darshan', adding that those rescued are now out of danger and the mortal remains of the deceased will be sent to their homes at the government's expense. "Around 132 people had come from Ludhiana here for 'darshan'... I am tallying that list of people. Two or three people from that list have not been found... Unfortunately, 10 people have died. The people who have been saved are out of danger... The mortal remains of those who died will be sent to their homes on the government's dime..." Singh said.

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Earlier, a boat carrying over two dozen passengers collided with a pontoon bridge on the Yamuna River near Keshi Ghat in Mathura, resulting in 10 deaths on Friday. According to ADG Agra Zone Anupama Kulshreshtha, there were approximately 25 to 27 people on board.

Rescue Operations and Official Statements

As part of the rescue operation, 13 people have been saved, while 10 were found dead, consisting of five men and five women. Search operations remain ongoing for three to four more individuals. "... Rescue operations are underway... Around 25-27 people were on the boat. The exact number remains unknown. 13 people have been saved in the rescue operation. 10 people were found dead, including 5 men and women each. Search operations are ongoing for three to four more people..." Kulshreshtha told reporters.

Mathura DIG Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that the rescue operation is progressing continuously and expressed confidence that it will conclude soon with the deployment of specialised teams. "The rescue operation is proceeding continuously right here. Both our NDRF and SDRF teams are on the ground. Specialised personnel equipped with diving gear, including deep-sea divers with oxygen cylinders, have also arrived to join these teams. They have already gone down to inspect the boat, and the teams are currently focused on devising a strategy to lift it. We are confident that this rescue effort will progress rapidly, and we will conclude it... It seems that three to four individuals may still be missing..." Pandey said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said that the boat capsized due to strong winds. He added that 18 people are currently stable and undergoing treatment. "Devotees from Punjab had come here for 'darshan'... The boat capsized due to strong winds... Around 28-30 people were on the boat... 18 people of them are stable and being treated... 10 bodies have been found, including 5 men and women each..." he said. (ANI)