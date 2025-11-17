SMVDSB CEO Sachin Kumar Vaishya chaired a meeting to review disaster management and security for the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage. He called for regular mock drills, a fire safety audit, and strengthened security to ensure pilgrim safety.

A comprehensive review of the disaster management preparedness and security measures pertaining to the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage was conducted today in a meeting presided by Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), at the Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra. The meeting was attended by the Addl. CEO, SMVDSB; SSP Reasi; Jt. CEO, SMVDSB; SDMs Katra and Bhawan; SP Katra; Dy. Commandant, CRPF; Assistant CEOs; Tehsildar, SMVDSB; SDPOs Katra and Bhawan; ACF, SMVDSB; and representatives from the Fire and Emergency Services, NDRF and other allied agencies, according to a release.

Emphasis on Disaster Management

The CEO underscored the importance of conducting mock drills at regular intervals to ensure that the Shrine Board's Disaster Management teams, in coordination with all stakeholder agencies, remain fully prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any emergency. He instructed representatives of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to organise such drills frequently to further enhance readiness and inter-agency coordination. The representative of the Fire and Emergency Services was directed to undertake a comprehensive fire safety audit of the track and Shrine area to strengthen existing fire safety mechanisms. Emphasising strict adherence to the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the CEO reiterated the need for meticulous compliance in all aspects of disaster preparedness, the release added.

Upgrading Disaster Stores and Equipment

To bolster the Shrine Board's Disaster Management capabilities, the CEO directed that a thorough inventory audit of Disaster Management Stores located along the track and within the Bhawan area shall be carried out, and the stores will be replenished and upgraded, wherever required. He further directed that the functionality and operational readiness of all equipment housed in these stores be rigorously examined.

Comprehensive Security Review

The CEO called upon the concerned agencies to expedite the verification process of individuals employed in local shops operating along the track and within Katra town, the release stated.

Highlighting the central role of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), the CEO emphasized its full-scale utilization for effective disaster management and operational coordination. He noted that the ICCC functions as the central hub for real-time monitoring, communication, and decision-making, enabling seamless coordination among various agencies during both routine and emergency situations.

The movement of vehicles within the Shrine area also came under detailed discussion. The CEO conveyed necessary instructions to the concerned quarters.

Equipment Review and Personnel Deployment

The security agencies were requested to undertake a thorough review of the functionality and operational readiness of the security equipment currently in use. The CEO stressed that regular assessments are essential to ensure optimal performance of all devices. He also directed the immediate procurement of any critical or urgently required security equipment.

The CEO also urged the security agencies to ensure the deployment of additional personnel to provide foolproof security within the Shrine area and its adjoining zones, thereby reinforcing the safety of all pilgrims and maintaining a secure environment throughout the pilgrimage route, the release added. (ANI)