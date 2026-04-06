A massive landslide hit the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban on Sunday night, causing continuous stone slides. Heavy debris has blocked both lanes, completely halting traffic. Authorities have stopped vehicular movement for safety reasons.

A massive landslide struck the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Sunday night, triggering continuous stone slides between Karol Bridge and Chanderkote, officials said.

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According to officials, heavy debris, including rocks and mud, fell onto the highway, completely blocking both lanes and disrupting vehicular movement from either side.

Authorities immediately took note of the situation and halted traffic movement along the affected stretch as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety.

Further updates on restoration work and the reopening of the highway are awaited. (ANI)