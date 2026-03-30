A major fire at an incense stick factory in Kanpur was contained by firefighters, with no loss of life reported. In a separate incident, another blaze at a plastic granules factory in Ghaziabad was also brought under control within an hour.

A massive fire broke out at an incense stick manufacturing factory in the Tatyaganj area under the Chaubepur police station in Kanpur, officials said, adding that prompt action by firefighting teams helped contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby units.

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According to officials, fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported. Firefighting personnel worked swiftly to douse the flames and ensure that adjacent industrial establishments were not affected.

Kanpur Fire Department's Swift Action

Kanpur Nagar Fire and Emergency Services, in a post on X, stated that on March 29, 2026, information was received regarding a fire at an incense stick manufacturing factory in Tatyaganj under Chaubepur police station. Acting on the alert, a total of four fire units, led by the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Kanpur, reached the site of the incident.

The department further said that through the tireless efforts of the firefighting personnel, the blaze was completely extinguished. Authorities confirmed that no loss of life was reported in the incident, although the extent of property damage, if any, has not yet been officially detailed.

Separate Fire Incident in Ghaziabad

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Sunday, a fire broke out at a factory near the Lal Kuan area of Ghaziabad, raising concerns over fire safety in industrial zones.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar provided details of the incident, stating, "On March 29, at 13:47, information was received at the Kotwali Fire Station that a fire had broken out in a factory near Lal Kuan... Upon reaching the spot, it was seen that the factory below was involved in the production of plastic granules, where the fire had started. The fire had already spread to another nearby factory..."

He added that firefighting teams acted promptly to bring the situation under control. "The fire was completely brought under control in about 1 hour. There has been no loss of life in the incident," he said. (ANI)