A huge fire broke out at two packaging companies in Daman on Monday, reportedly due to a short circuit. One company was completely gutted. Seven fire tenders are at the spot to control the blaze, which has been termed a "major fire" by officials.

A massive fire broke out at two packaging companies in Daman, reportedly due to a short circuit on Monday. Seven fire tenders were deployed to contain the blaze, which triggered thick plumes of smoke. One company was charred completely.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Firefighting Operation Details

Fire Officer Daman Rajesh Marge said, "When we reached here, we found it to be a major fire. The entire industry here was ablaze. Firefighting operation is underway. The work started at 11.45 am. One plant has burnt completely."

A firefighting operation is underway. Further details are awaited.