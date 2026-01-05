A huge fire broke out at two packaging companies in Daman on Monday, reportedly due to a short circuit. One company was completely gutted. Seven fire tenders are at the spot to control the blaze, which has been termed a "major fire" by officials.
A massive fire broke out at two packaging companies in Daman, reportedly due to a short circuit on Monday. Seven fire tenders were deployed to contain the blaze, which triggered thick plumes of smoke. One company was charred completely.
Firefighting Operation Details
Fire Officer Daman Rajesh Marge said, "When we reached here, we found it to be a major fire. The entire industry here was ablaze. Firefighting operation is underway. The work started at 11.45 am. One plant has burnt completely."
A firefighting operation is underway. Further details are awaited.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)