A massive fire broke out at a paint shop at RK Circle in Udaipur on Friday. Fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualties have been reported in the incident, according to fire officials. Further details are awaited.

A massive fire broke out at a paint shop located at RK Circle in Udaipur on Friday, fire officials said. Soon after the incident was reported, municipal fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)