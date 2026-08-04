An Air India A320 flight from Phuket to Delhi experienced a sudden altitude variation, injuring passengers and crew. Eight passengers and four crew members were hospitalized after the safe landing. The DGCA has initiated a detailed investigation.

Air India Flight AI2379, operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft (VT-EXO) from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a momentary altitude variation during flight on Tuesday. The aircraft subsequently stabilised and landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. The flight was carrying 137 passengers, including 3 infants, and 8 crew members (2 pilots and 6 cabin crew).

12 Hospitalised After Mid-Air Jolt

Immediately upon landing, medical teams attended to all passengers and crew as a precautionary measure. Eight passengers and four cabin crew members have been admitted to hospitals for detailed medical evaluation and treatment. The remaining passengers were provided the necessary assistance and support.

Aviation Ministry, DGCA Launch Probe

Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu visited Fortis Hospital, accompanied by the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Samir Kumar Sinha, to enquire about the condition of the injured passengers and assure them of all necessary assistance. Senior officers of the Ministry have also visited Fortis and Medanta Hospitals and are closely coordinating with the hospital authorities and the airline to ensure the best possible medical care and all necessary support to the injured.

The aircraft has been moved to the hangar and the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder have been secured for detailed examination. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a detailed investigation into the occurrence. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA are closely monitoring the situation.

Passenger Recounts Terrifying Ordeal

Meanwhile, a passenger onboard recounted the ordeal, saying his father was thrown into the air and hit the aircraft's roof, while his mother and two-year-old daughter also suffered injuries, describing the incident as "a rebirth."

"My father was sitting on the aisle seat and was having coffee. He was not wearing a seat belt as there was no mandatory light for it. Suddenly, a big jolt happened and he flew and hit the roof and fell on the floor," the passenger said.

"My mother, who was sitting near the window, had her head smashed into the overhead cabins, which got swollen. She was later treated at the airport by the Medanta team," he said. "One part of the overhead cabin fell and hit my mother near her left eye and caused swelling there too," the passenger added.

Recounting how his wife and two-year-old daughter were affected, he said, "My wife and my two-year-old daughter also flew in the air and dropped into the passage between the seats. My daughter suffered a head injury and swelling but was also treated by the Medanta team at the airport."

"Since the doctor said that the injuries were minor, we were discharged and left for Chandigarh by cab," he said.

'A Rebirth for All of Us'

Describing the experience as extremely frightening, the passenger said, "I would say that it was a rebirth for all of us. There were screams and my elder daughter, who is five years old, was so scared, as were we all. But we stayed put in Waheguru and we landed safely."

Praise for Crew and Call for Inquiry

Praising the flight crew, he said, "The pilot did a good job in helping us calm down. The crew was very helpful."

Calling for an investigation into the incident, the passenger said, "A thorough inquiry should be done to improve air safety for all." (ANI)