A massive fire erupted at a packaging company in Sector 74, Gurugram. At least six fire tenders are at the scene battling the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Sector 74 of Gurugram on Tuesday, prompting an immediate response from the Fire Department. At least six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway to bring the blaze under control. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)