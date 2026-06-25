Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said saints' teachings strengthen humanity. Speaking in Patiala, he said Punjab has lost its direction, falling into a drug abuse trap, and urged youth to adopt spiritual values to counter social evils.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the lives of saints and great spiritual leaders serve as a source of inspiration for society, and it is only by following their teachings that the values of humanity, service, brotherhood, and spirituality can be strengthened. The Chief Minister was addressing the congregation during a religious gathering held at Gurdwara Sri Gufasar Sahib, Rodewal, Patiala, Punjab, on Wednesday.

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'Punjab has lost its direction'

According to a release, the Chief Minister said that Punjab, which was once known as the food bowl of the nation and a driving force of development, has today lost its direction. Punjab that gave the country outstanding sportspersons, brave soldiers, and industrialists who earned global recognition is increasingly falling into the trap of drug abuse, he said, adding that the land that once inspired revolution now sees many of its youth facing uncertainty about their future.

Call to Embrace Spiritual Values

Saini said that society today faces numerous challenges. To protect the younger generation from drug addiction, social evils, and violence, it is essential to adopt the ideals and teachings of saints. He urged the youth to embrace moral and spiritual values alongside modern education.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab and Haryana have long been the land of saints, Gurus, and brave warriors. It is our collective responsibility to strengthen the spirit of brotherhood, harmony, and service in society and to ensure that future generations remain connected to the teachings of great personalities.

Appreciating the management committee of Gurdwara Sri Gufasar Sahib and the service, community kitchen (langar), and social welfare activities being carried out under the guidance of Sant Gurcharan Das, the Chief Minister said that such initiatives help strengthen the spirit of unity and humanity in society. (ANI)