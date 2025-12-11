A major fire broke out at a godown in Surat's Katargam area, which stored flammable wedding supplies like wooden items and mattresses. Around 50 fire personnel are battling the blaze. Officials have confirmed that no casualties have been reported.

A massive fire broke out at a godown in Gujarat's Surat on Thursday evening, an official said. A massive fire broke out at a godown in Katargam area of Surat, they said.

Firefighting Operation Underway

Surat Chief Fire Officer Basantkumar Pareek told ANI "...Wooden items, used in weddings, are stored here. Flammable materials like mattresses, cushions and PVC chairs are also here. We are making efforts to ensure that the fire doesn't spread. Fire control operation is ongoing..."

"About 50 fire personnel are carrying out the operation. No casualties have been reported..." (ANI)