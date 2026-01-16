A fire erupted at a furniture godown in Kolkata on Friday, with fire personnel working to douse the blaze. This is the second major fire incident in the city this week, following a blaze on Ganguly Street on Wednesday that damaged three shops.

A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Kolkata on Friday, visuals show thick black smoke rising high into the sky. Fire department personnel are battling the blaze while a large group of locals and police officials have gathered to monitor the situation. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. Further details awaited.

Another Fire Incident in Kolkata

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a massive fire broke out on Ganguly Street in Kolkata and continued for two hours, ultimately doused by fire tenders deployed at the scene. Three shops and adjoining areas were swept up in the fire.

According to a South Kolkata fire officer, Sudipto B, the fire was contained with 10 fire engines sent to the scene. He stated that the fire's origin remains unknown, and three shops and the surrounding area sustained damage. "The fire is completely under control; the source of the fire is not yet known. We would require the forensic aid. 10 fire engines were deployed, whereas three shops and their adjoining areas have been affected," said the fire officer.

Speaking to ANI at the scene, a local resident further explained the incident that the fire came out of three adjoining shops. "One house has also been burnt," he said. (ANI)