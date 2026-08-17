Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met PM Narendra Modi to discuss the state's developmental projects. He will also deliver the inaugural address at the IACC National Convention 2026, focusing on the India-US comprehensive strategic partnership.

Fadnavis Briefs PM Modi on State's Progress

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital to discuss the progress of various ongoing developmental projects in the state and seek enhanced support for joint Centre-State initiatives. Sharing details of the interaction on social media, Fadnavis described the meeting as "motivating" and stated that he provided a comprehensive briefing on the state's developmental roadmap. "I called on and met our global leader, Nation's beloved PM Hon Narendra Modi Ji in New Delhi today. We had a detailed discussion on various topics. I briefed him on progress of numerous developmental projects and requested for more support from GoI on the joint Centre-State projects," Fadnavis stated in a social media post on X.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of the Prime Minister's guidance in steering Maharashtra's growth and expressed gratitude for the continued backing from the Union Government. "As always, meeting our PM Sir was motivating and it invokes positive energy. I'm ever grateful to Him for the perpetual and precious guidance on developmental issues and for the strong support to Maharashtra!" he added.

Indo-American Chamber of Commerce Convention

Following his deliberations with the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister is scheduled to return to Mumbai to deliver the inaugural address at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) National Convention 2026 on Tuesday. The convention, themed "Redefining the India-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," will be held at The Lalit Mumbai and features a high-profile lineup of speakers, including US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. The gathering aims to place the future of bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation at the forefront of the strategic dialogue.

US Envoy on Bilateral Ties

Ambassador Gor, who will deliver a special address, emphasised that the US-India partnership is built on deep trust and shared values. He noted that combining American technology and investment with Indian scale and talent is key to building resilient supply chains and generating employment in both nations.

Focus on Economic Outcomes and Collaboration

The convention will also see participation from senior policymakers of the Uttar Pradesh government, including Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh and Advisor to the CM Awanish Awasthi. Discussions are set to cover a broad spectrum of sectors, including AI infrastructure, cyber defence, critical minerals, healthcare, and women-led innovation.

Anup Acharya, National President of the IACC, remarked that the convention seeks to move the India-US partnership "beyond intent" toward measurable economic outcomes. The event will bring together industry giants from organisations such as Wipro, AT&T, Medtronic India, JSW Group, and Tata International to explore new avenues for sustainable growth and technological collaboration. (ANI)