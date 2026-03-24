A major fire erupted at a factory in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area, requiring 17 fire tenders. A separate, smaller blaze was reported at Hard Rock Cafe in Connaught Place, which was quickly extinguished with no casualties reported in either incident.

Fire at Bawana Industrial Area Factory

A fire broke out at a factory in the Bawana Industrial Area of the national capital late on Monday night, officials said.

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According to preliminary information, the blaze erupted in Sector 2 of the Bawana Industrial Area. Upon receiving the alert, as many as 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control in a swift response from the Delhi Fire Department.

Firefighting operations were carried out, and efforts were made to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby units in the industrial cluster.

Blaze at Hard Rock Cafe in Connaught Place

Earlier, a fire broke out at Hard Rock Cafe in Connaught Place on Tuesday, prompting a quick response from the Delhi Fire Department, officials said.

According to the Fire Department, a call regarding the blaze was received at 12:31 PM, following which four fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

Officials stated that the fire originated in the restaurant's chimney and was brought under control within minutes by around 12:50 PM. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

Authorities said timely intervention helped contain the fire before it could spread further within the premises or to adjacent structures in the busy Connaught Place area. (ANI)