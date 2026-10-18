A fire broke out at a pulses mill factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on Sunday. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. According to the Delhi Fire Service, the fire has been completely extinguished.

A fire broke out at a pulses mill factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on Sunday, which was later extinguished, Delhi Fire Service Assistant Divisional Officer Paras Kumar said.

Speaking about the incident, Kumar said the Delhi Fire Service received a call around 11.10 am regarding a fire inside a factory. Initially, four to five fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. The firefighting response was subsequently scaled up, with nine to ten fire tenders deployed at the site, he said.

"The Delhi Fire Service received a call around 11.10 AM regarding a fire inside a factory. Initially, four to five fire tenders were dispatched. The response was subsequently scaled up, and currently, nine to ten fire tenders are at the scene,” he said.

According to Kumar, the fire has been completely extinguished, and cooling operations are currently underway. “The fire has been completely extinguished, and the cooling-down process is currently underway," he added.

Separate fire incident in Kalkaji

Earlier, in a separate incident in Delhi, a fire broke out in offices on the second floor of a building on the main road in Kalkaji on Friday, with no casualties reported, according to the fire department.

The fire department received a call regarding the incident at around 10:31 am on October 16. Three water tenders and one multi-purpose combined fire rescue vehicle (MCFR) were dispatched to the spot.

According to an update received from ADO Sarabjeet Singh at around 11:30 am, the fire was reported in offices on the second floor of the building near the restaurant. No casualties were reported, and cooling operations were underway. (ANI)