The Calcutta High Court has quashed the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as Opposition Leader, ruling the Speaker's decision unsustainable. The court ordered a fresh, reasoned decision within 10 days regarding the post's status.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] November 27 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court dealt a sharp legal blow to breakaway Trinamool Congress leader Ritabrata Banerjee on Friday, setting aside West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose's decision appointing him Leader of the Opposition and quashing MLA Akhruzzaman's appointment as Chief Whip. Justice Krishna Rao ruled that the Speaker's decision was unsustainable and ordered a fresh, reasoned decision within 10 days. The verdict, delivered on a petition by veteran TMC MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who was originally nominated by the Mamata Banerjee-led faction, triggered immediate reactions from Mamata Banerjee's camp in Kolkata and New Delhi, where party leaders were simultaneously before the Election Commission of India over the TMC name and symbol.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi following the verdict, Ritabrata Banerjee characterised the High Court’s remand to the Speaker as standard legal procedure, expressing confidence that his faction commands numerical superiority among the legislators. "A single bench of the High Court has given an order. It has quashed the decision of the Speaker and sent it back to him again to decide within 10 days of time. This is nothing unusual because when Sovandeb Chattopadhyay moved to the court, he had moved to the court challenging this appointment when, on 3rd of June, there was no dispute within the TMC," Banerjee said. "On 22nd of June, AITC elected Arup Roy as a chairperson and then the matter came to the Election Commission. Election Commission says there is a dispute now. On one side there is DTMC led by Arup Roy, on another side MAITC led by Dr. Mamata Banerjee. Whenever the Speaker calls us, we will be presenting ourselves with the majority of the MLAs in our support."

Banerjee also responded to criticism from rival TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, referencing the latter’s parliamentary suspension: "I think Kalyan Banerjee is a bit frustrated because he can't vote in the Delimitation Bill. He's a suspended MP. So he cannot vote in the Delimitation Bill. Probably the frustration is coming out... Let's wait for 10 days. We will be presenting ourselves to the Speaker. If spring comes, Kalyan has said that winter has come for us. If winter comes, can spring be far behind?"

Representing the Mamata Banerjee-led camp before the Election Commission, senior advocate and MP Kalyan Banerjee hailed the High Court's ruling as a vindication of constitutional norms, arguing that the Speaker’s initial order disregarded established legislative conventions. "Today, Justice Krishna Rao of the Calcutta High Court has set aside the appointment as Opposition Leader issued by the Speaker of the West Bengal State Assembly. There is illegality. Therefore, the order has been set aside by the single bench of the Calcutta High Court. This is the first time the Calcutta High Court has set aside the Speaker's order on the point of the Leader of Opposition," Kalyan Banerjee said. "The Speaker should be a very independent person. The Speaker should be above all political parties. He should go by the Constitution itself. But in the West Bengal case, the Speaker has not done it. That was also our case, and therefore the appointment of the Opposition Leader has been set aside."

He further alleged improper retention of official entitlements following an earlier interim order: "A division bench of the Calcutta High Court earlier made him provisional Opposition Leader up to 18th October. This is also gone. After 18th October, he has also committed fraud by acting like an Opposition Leader and by enjoying all remunerations and benefits, and it's a fraud on public money." "The rules regarding a confidence or no-confidence motion involve a floor test and numbers, but the selection of the Leader of the Opposition is not a numbers game. The party that nominates someone for the post must send a letter to the Speaker. In this case, our All India General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, had sent the letter, but the rule was violated... Today's development has established that the earlier decision was wrong."

Following the pronouncement, petitioner and senior MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay noted that the order leaves the position of Leader of the Opposition temporarily vacant. "The verdict that has come from the court—there is no need to submit that letter anymore. The honourable judge, whom I respect immensely, has ruled that there will be no further extension. His tenure was until October 18, and after that, no extension was granted," Chattopadhyay said. "Today... as of now, there is no Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. In the entire history of the West Bengal Assembly—and I have been in the Assembly for a very long time, and active in politics even before that—I have never seen an Assembly without an LoP."

Reacting to the judgment, TMC MP Dola Sen stated that the ruling reinforced the necessity of adhering strictly to legal frameworks when deciding constitutional offices. "Look, whether it is the Lok Sabha or the Legislative Assembly, constitutionally it is the Speaker's responsibility to announce and finalise officialities like the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), etc.," Sen remarked. "With due respect to the Speaker's chair of the West Bengal Assembly, from the High Court's opinion and verdict, it is evident that a legal and constitutional stance was not taken by the Speaker. Had it been taken, earlier the High Court had called it provisional, and today it dismissed it entirely—none of this would have happened if it were legal and constitutional, right?"

"However, we have full faith in our law and order, the rule of law, the Constitution, and 'We, the people of India.' We have complete faith, and we know that now that the court has given its verdict, the Speaker will certainly take constitutional and legal action based on the court's verdict. Whatever needs to happen—which is not illegal, not arbitrary... that is what they will do... And if they don't, then we will rely on the court again; whether it is the High Court or the Supreme Court, they will deliver justice to us." The Speaker now has 10 days to issue a fresh, reasoned decision on the Leader of the Opposition post, even as rival TMC factions continue their broader battle over organisational legitimacy and the party symbol before the Election Commission — with Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien on Mamata Banerjee's side, and Ritabrata Banerjee and Akhruzzaman on the opposing side. (ANI)