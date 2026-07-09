Despite an IMD weather alert for heavy rainfall, tourists continue to visit Shimla, drawn by the post-rain beauty. Visitors say they feel safe and are enjoying the cool climate, calling social media warnings old or misleading.

Even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh, tourists continue to flock to Shimla, enjoying the capital city's cool weather, mist-covered hills, lush green valleys and cloud-filled landscapes following recent showers.

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The post-rain scenery has transformed Shimla into a major attraction for visitors arriving from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and several other parts of the country. Despite the onset of the lean tourism season, tourist footfall remains significant, with visitors saying they feel safe while exploring the hill station.

Tourists Unfazed, Praise Monsoon Scenery

Speaking with ANI, Paramjeet Singh, a tourist from Punjab, said the pleasant weather in Shimla is a welcome relief from the hot and humid conditions in the plains. "We have come here from Punjab, where the weather is hot and humid. The climate here is beautiful and refreshing. The valleys and the atmosphere after the rain are extremely attractive. We are enjoying ourselves and would recommend everyone to visit Shimla. There is no fear here, and we feel completely safe. Some of the videos circulating on social media are old and do not reflect the present situation," he said.

Another tourist, Suraj, who travelled from Chandigarh with his family, said the beauty of Shimla after the rains had exceeded his expectations. "Chandigarh receives rainfall too, but the weather there cannot match Shimla. The pleasant valleys and beautiful landscapes here are amazing. This is my first visit with my family, and we are creating wonderful memories. I will definitely ask my friends and relatives to visit Shimla. There is no sense of danger here. In fact, the weather becomes even more enjoyable after the rain. We are walking around freely and enjoying every moment," he told ANI.

He added that tourists should not be discouraged by reports circulating online, saying they had not faced any inconvenience during their visit. Another visitor from Chandigarh, Ujjala, also praised Shimla's scenic beauty, saying the rain had made the landscape even more picturesque. "The valleys are extremely beautiful, and the weather has become even more pleasant after the rainfall. The clouds and mist make it appear as though the sky has descended onto the mountains. We are thoroughly enjoying our visit and will certainly recommend our friends and family to come to Shimla and experience the beauty of Himachal Pradesh," she told ANI.

IMD Issues Yellow Weather Warning

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow weather warning for several districts of Himachal Pradesh, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, gusty winds and localised flash flood risks over the next five days. According to the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, the Southwest Monsoon advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and the north Arabian Sea on July 9, 2026, marking the monsoon's coverage of the entire country.

The IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Sirmaur district, while heavy rainfall is expected in Mandi, Shimla and Solan districts. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also likely over Kinnaur, Kangra and Kullu. The weather department has further warned of possible flash floods in the Spiti division of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur, along with localised landslides and mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas.

Authorities have advised both residents and tourists to avoid rivers, streams and other water bodies, stay away from landslide-prone locations, and follow traffic advisories issued by the state administration. The IMD also predicted gusty winds of 30-40 kmph over high-altitude regions, including Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, until July 15, while maximum temperatures across the state are expected to rise gradually by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the coming days.

Despite the weather advisory, tourists visiting Shimla said they were enjoying the cool climate responsibly while remaining alert to official advisories, with the hill station continuing to attract visitors seeking relief from the heat in the plains. (ANI)