A massive explosion occurred at an Excel fireworks factory near Sattur in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district. Several workers are reportedly trapped inside the premises, and fire and rescue teams have rushed to the spot for relief operations.

A massive explosion occurred at a fireworks factory near Sattur in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Monday, officials said.

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According to Fire and Rescue Department officials, the blast took place at an Excel fireworks factory in Madathupatti near Sattur.

Rescue Operations Underway

Sources said several workers are trapped inside the premises following the explosion.

Fire and rescue teams rushed to the spot, and relief operations are underway.

Further details are awaited.