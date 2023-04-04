Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Massive avalanche in Sikkim, several tourists feared trapped; rescue operation underway

    A massive avalanche was reported in Sikkim on Tuesday. According to sources, dozens are feared trapped in the snow at 17th Mile near Tsomgo. Rescue operation is underway.

    Massive avalanche hits Sikkim Nathu La pass rescue operations underway gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 3:32 PM IST

    At least six people were killed and a dozen injured after an avalanche struck Nathula border area in Sikkim on Tuesday afternoon, news agency PTI reported, citing an official. Many tourists are still feared trapped under the snow.

    The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok's hospital. "Rescue and clearance operations are still on," a senior police official said.

    The avalanche occured at around 12:15 pm IST and 25-30 tourists got trapped in Avalanche at Mile 14 on JNM road. The Border Road Organisation (BRO) has launched Swift Rescue ops launched under Project SWASTIK. As many as 22 tourists have been rescued including six from deep valley and shifted to near by hospitals.

    Currently rescue operations are being carried out by Sikkim Police, Travel Agents Association of Sikkim, Tourism department officials, and vehicle drivers.

    Nathula Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2023, 3:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Newly wed man, his brother dies as home theatre, a wedding gift, explodes in Chhattisgarh AJR

    Newly wed man, his brother dies as home theatre, a wedding gift, explodes in Chhattisgarh

    Attappadi Madhu lynching case: 'Justice incomplete'; Will approach SC against acquittal of two, says mother

    Attappadi Madhu lynching case: Justice incomplete; will approach SC against acquittal of two, says mother

    Haj 2023 With SBI forex card 1 4 lakh people could enjoy cashless pilgrimage gcw

    Haj 2023: With SBI forex card, 1.4 lakh people could enjoy 'cashless' pilgrimage

    Modi degree row: Ajit Pawar differs with Uddhav Thackeray; says PM's 'charisma' helped him win in 2014 snt

    Modi's degree row: Ajit Pawar differs with Uddhav Thackeray; says PM's 'charisma' helped him win in 2014

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress chief DK Shivakumar booked for throwing Rs 500 notes at rally AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress chief DK Shivakumar booked for throwing Rs 500 notes at rally

    Recent Stories

    pro-wrestling WWE-UFC Tag team worth USD 21 billion; here is what Vince McMahon, Triple H said about Endeavor deal-ayh

    WWE-UFC Tag team worth USD 21 billion; here's what McMahon, Triple H said about Endeavor deal

    Ahead of WWDC 2023 Apple CEO Tim Cook hypes AR VR headsets potential gcw

    Ahead of WWDC 2023, Apple CEO Tim Cook hypes AR/VR headset's potential

    The Drive EP04 Top 4 650cc bikes to buy in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP04: Top 4 650cc bikes to buy in 2023

    Newly wed man, his brother dies as home theatre, a wedding gift, explodes in Chhattisgarh AJR

    Newly wed man, his brother dies as home theatre, a wedding gift, explodes in Chhattisgarh

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 announces first list of nominations; Check anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 announces first list of nominations; Check them out

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon