Massive avalanche in Sikkim, several tourists feared trapped; rescue operation underway

A massive avalanche was reported in Sikkim on Tuesday. According to sources, dozens are feared trapped in the snow at 17th Mile near Tsomgo. Rescue operation is underway.

At least six people were killed and a dozen injured after an avalanche struck Nathula border area in Sikkim on Tuesday afternoon, news agency PTI reported, citing an official. Many tourists are still feared trapped under the snow.

The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok's hospital. "Rescue and clearance operations are still on," a senior police official said.

The avalanche occured at around 12:15 pm IST and 25-30 tourists got trapped in Avalanche at Mile 14 on JNM road. The Border Road Organisation (BRO) has launched Swift Rescue ops launched under Project SWASTIK. As many as 22 tourists have been rescued including six from deep valley and shifted to near by hospitals.

Currently rescue operations are being carried out by Sikkim Police, Travel Agents Association of Sikkim, Tourism department officials, and vehicle drivers.

Nathula Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.