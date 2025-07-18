Jaish-e-Mohammed founder and India's most wanted terrorist Masood Azhar may have moved to Gilgit-Baltistan, over 1,000 km from Bahawalpur. This possible shift raises big questions about regional security and Pakistan’s accountability.

Masood Azhar, India's most wanted terrorist, may no longer be in his usual hideout. Fresh intelligence has reportedly suggested that he was recently seen in Gilgit-Baltistan, a part of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This is over 1,000 km away from his known stronghold in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

This sudden shift has raised many questions. Why is he there? What does it mean for security in the region? And how is Pakistan reacting?

Where was Masood Azhar seen?

According to intelligence seen by India Today, Masood Azhar was spotted in Skardu, near Sadpara Road, a quiet area in Gilgit-Baltistan. The place has a few mosques, madrasas, and guesthouses, some run by the government, others privately.

Gilgit-Baltistan is known for its beauty and peaceful mountains. It is not where people expect to find the head of a UN-proscribed terror group like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The most-wanted terrorist Masood Azhar

Masood Azhar is no ordinary man. He is the founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed, a terror group that has carried out deadly attacks in India.

Some of his most serious crimes include:

The 2001 Parliament attack

The 2008 Mumbai attacks

The 2016 Pathankot airbase attack

The 2019 Pulwama attack, which killed more than 40 Indian soldiers

The fact that he may be relocating, or is being moved, over 1,000 km away from his base suggests that something is changing in the way he is being protected or hidden.

Pakistan on Masood Azhar

In a recent interview with Al Jazeera, Pakistan's former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made a surprising statement. He said, "If and when the Indian government shares information with us that he is on Pakistani soil, we would be more than happy to arrest him."

He also suggested that Azhar might be in Afghanistan, not Pakistan.

This is not the first time Pakistan has denied Azhar's presence on its soil. For years, despite strong evidence, Pakistan has refused to admit that he is being sheltered in the country.

India on Pakistan terrorist Masood Azhar

Indian intelligence agencies are reportedly keeping a close watch on the Skardu area. There are also reports that Jaish-e-Mohammed is sharing old audio clips of Azhar to create confusion and show that he is still in Bahawalpur.

India continues to demand that Pakistan hand over Masood Azhar and other wanted terrorists like Hafiz Saeed. These demands are backed by proof, but Pakistan has so far not taken action.

If Masood Azhar has moved to Gilgit-Baltistan, it could affect:

Regional security

India-Pakistan relations

How the world sees Pakistan’s anti-terror efforts

It could also lead to tighter surveillance in Gilgit-Baltistan and possibly even more pressure from global powers on Pakistan.

Masood Azhar is the face of some of India's darkest terror attacks. His movement to a new location, if confirmed, could change how India and the world deal with terrorism in the region.

Whether in Bahawalpur, Skardu or Kabul, his presence continues to be a serious concern for South Asia's peace and security.