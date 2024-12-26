Masked men open fire outside gym in Haryana; 2 dead, 1 critically injured; chilling video emerges (WATCH)

A chilling video has surfaced on social media showing four masked men firing on three youths in Haryana’s Yamunanagar on Thursday morning.

A chilling video has surfaced on social media showing four masked men firing on three youths in Haryana’s Yamunanagar on Thursday morning. As per reports, two of them were killed, another is undergoing treatment and is said to be in critical condition.

The CCTV footage shows three youths walking towards their car after leaving the gym when unknown assailants start firing on them. Around 50 shots were reportedly fired. Panicked, the two youths ran towards the gym, while the youth who had gone to sit beside the driver’s seat started running on the road and was gunned down.

Reports suggest that the victims were liquor businessman Monu Rana’s associates. Monu Rana is a rival to gangster Kala Rana, and it is believed that this incident was carried out due to this rivalry.

A police team reached the spot and recovered 40 to 50 empty shells.

The number of attackers is said to be 4 to 5. Police are currently investigating the matter and trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the attack.

