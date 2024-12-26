Were scientists silenced & evidence of COVID lab leak theory buried? BOMBSHELL report makes alarming claim

A bombshell report has surfaced claiming that efforts were made to bury evidence pointing to a lab-engineered origin of Covid-19.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 2:39 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

A bombshell report has surfaced claiming that efforts were made to bury evidence pointing to a lab-engineered origin of Covid-19. High-ranking scientists with critical findings were reportedly marginalized, their careers shattered, and their voices stifled—all in a bid to bury Covid lab leak evidence.

At the center of this revelation is PhD microbiologist Jason Bannan, who was preparing a critical briefing for the President on the origins of the pandemic. His findings, backed by the FBI’s "moderate confidence" in the lab-leak theory, never reached the Oval Office. The FBI, notably the only agency at the time to endorse the lab-leak hypothesis with substantial confidence, was conspicuously excluded from pivotal White House discussions.

The message was loud and clear: certain theories, no matter how compelling, were unwelcome.

Also read: SHOCKING! Scientist reveals gruesome way deadly 'mirror bacteria' could take devastating toll on human body

A systemic pattern of suppression?

The silencing of evidence was not limited to Bannan’s case. In a shocking sequence of events, three Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) scientists—Hardham, Cutlip, and Chretien—conducted groundbreaking genomic analyses. Their research uncovered signs that COVID-19 had been manipulated within a laboratory. Instead of sparking a robust scientific debate, their findings were met with hostility.

The scientists were reportedly ordered to cease sharing their findings and barred from publishing their research. Labeled as “off the reservation,” their reputations were systematically tarnished, and their professional trajectories derailed.

Five years later, the Department of Energy joined the FBI in affirming the lab-leak theory. Mounting evidence indicates the Wuhan Institute of Virology was indeed engineering coronaviruses, but the damage had already been done. The critical early warnings had been smothered, costing millions of lives and sowing mistrust in scientific institutions.

As the world grapples with the devastating consequences of the pandemic, the long shadow of these revelations raises serious questions about scientific integrity and the cost of prioritizing politics over truth.

