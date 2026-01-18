Maruti Suzuki will invest ₹35,000 crore to build a new manufacturing plant in Khoraj, Gujarat. The plant will produce 10 lakh cars annually and is expected to create over 12,000 direct employment opportunities, strengthening Gujarat's auto hub.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited will establish a new vehicle manufacturing plant at Khoraj in Gujarat, investing ₹35,000 crore on 1,750 acres of land provided by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) This development is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India, Made for the World vision, Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

New Plant Details and Economic Impact

According to a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, in the presence of Chief Minister Patel and Maruti Suzuki Managing Director Hisashi Takeuchi, the Investment Letter Hand Over Ceremony for this plant was held in Gandhinagar. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, along with Maruti Suzuki's Whole Time Director and Executive Committee Member Sunil Kakkar, were also present on this occasion.

This new Maruti plant will generate potential employment opportunities for more than 12,000 people. Moreover, as a result of this plant, ancillary units and MSME units will also be established in the surrounding areas. This is expected to create more than 7.50 lakh indirect employment opportunities, and with the formation of an integrated cluster, Gujarat's identity as an auto hub will be further strengthened.

Under this project, a total production capacity of 10 lakh cars per year will be developed through four plants, each having an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh cars. Maruti Suzuki India Limited plans to commence production at the first plant from the financial year 2029.

Leaders Welcome Strategic Partnership

Welcoming the project investment of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that this is not merely a new automobile manufacturing facility, but also an important step towards further strengthening the country's largest and most competitive automobile manufacturing corridor. He highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India-Gujarat-Japan relations have consistently remained strong. He emphasised that the government will continue its efforts to uphold the assurance given by Suzuki's CEO during his visit to Japan, when Gujarat was described as a second home. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Gujarat has become a policy driven state through sustainable policymaking. In addition, Gujarat has also earned a reputation for robust infrastructure and a development approach aligned with the needs of industries.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that since the inception of the Vibrant Summit, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japan has remained both a partner country and a key partner in development. He added that when Maruti Suzuki Motors first came to Gujarat for investment, the proactive support and cooperation extended by the state government will continue in the same spirit under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Maruti Suzuki Motors MD Hisashi Takeuchi, while appreciating the support extended by the Government of Gujarat, said that Gujarat is emerging as a leader in mobility transformation, from which Maruti Suzuki has also benefited. He added that through a strong partnership with the Government of Gujarat, Maruti Suzuki is keen to actively contribute to the Make in India initiative through its manufacturing units in the state.

Background and Continued Growth in Gujarat

Notably, an MoU was signed between the Government of Gujarat and Maruti Suzuki India Limited during the Vibrant Summit 2024 for the construction of this new vehicle facility. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Suzuki Motors to invest in Gujarat in 2012. In response, Maruti's first plant in Gujarat is operational at Hansalpur. This plant currently produces 7.50 lakh cars per year, and a plan has been made to increase this by 2.50 lakh cars to reach a production of 10 lakh units per year by the 2026-27 financial year.

This ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das, Industries and Mines Department Principal Secretary Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary to the CM Sanjeev Kumar, Industries Commissioner P. Swaroop, Additional Principal Secretary to the CM Dr. Vikrant Pandey, M.D. of GIDC Praveena D.K, and Maruti Suzuki Motors CFO Arnab Roy, Executive Officer Manjaree Chaudhary, Parikshit Maini, and Jigar Desai. (ANI)