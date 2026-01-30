Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, highlighting the state's commitment to Gram Swaraj. India observes Martyrs' Day, with an event at Rajghat leading to traffic restrictions in Delhi.

Assam CM Highlights Gandhi's Ideals

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Friday. The Chief Minister highlighted Assam's commitment to Gandhi's ideals of Gram Swaraj and non-violence. He stated that the state has taken several measures to ensure a peaceful rise, driven by its rural areas.

In a post on X, CM Sarma remembers the Father of the Nation, saying, "Remembering Pujya Bapu on his punyatithi today. His life and ideals continue to guide us in our quest of a Viksit Bharat. Following his ideals of Gram Swaraj and Non-Violence, Assam has taken a host of measures to ensure Assam's peaceful rise, fueled by our rural areas."

Remembering Pujya Bapu on his punyatithi today. His life and ideals continue to guide us in our quest of a Viksit Bharat. Following his ideals of Gram Swaraj and Non-Violence, Assam has taken a host of measures to ensure Assam's peaceful rise fueled by our rural areas. pic.twitter.com/CtLwyTCBRH — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 30, 2026

Martyrs' Day Commemoration in Delhi

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

To commemorate the day, an official function has been scheduled at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat, on January 30 to mark Martyrs' Day. The event is expected to be attended by several dignitaries.

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

In view of the event, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory, implementing heightened security measures and traffic regulations in parts of central Delhi.

According to the advisory, traffic diversions may be implemented on a need basis at key intersections, including ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot, and the IP Flyover.

The police said these measures are aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of the function and maintaining public safety.

Traffic restrictions, regulation and diversions may be enforced between 9 am and 12 noon on several arterial roads and surrounding stretches. These include the stretch from ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate on BSZ Marg; Shanti Van Chowk to IP Flyover; Asaf Ali Road from Delhi Gate to NS Marg; Shanti Van Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg; Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover; and Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bye Pass.

The police have advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and, wherever possible, use public transport to reduce congestion. Motorists have also been urged to park only in designated areas and to avoid roadside parking, which can disrupt traffic flow.

In case of any suspicious object or person, citizens have been asked to immediately inform the police by dialling 112.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla's house, months after India's independence. (ANI)