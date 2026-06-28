Family of martyr Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma expressed pride after his name was added to the National War Memorial. While his wife thanked the govt for the honour, his mother urged authorities to complete a pending memorial in their village.

Family members of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma, one of the six bravehearts who laid down their lives during Operation Sindoor, on Sunday expressed gratitude after his name was inscribed at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, calling it a matter of immense pride and honour.

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Family expresses pride over national honour

Speaking to ANI, Sharma's wife, Seema Devi, said the recognition reflected the nation's respect for the sacrifices made by its soldiers and thanked the government for supporting the martyr's family. "This village, country, and I are proud of my husband for the sacrifice he did for the nation. I thank the government for bestowing such great honour upon us. They have inscribed his name at the War Memorial in Delhi and provided me with a job as a clerk in the Education Department. I want my children to follow his footsteps. CM Nayab Saini had visited when he was martyred," she said.

His mother, Meera Devi, also welcomed the government's recognition but urged authorities to complete the pending memorial work in the village. "The government is honouring us, it is a matter of great pride. I feel very proud that my son brought honour to India. The Chief Minister had spoken about renaming the village, but the name hasn't been changed yet. That should happen. We have received all due recognition. However, the work on the statue and memorial hasn't been fully completed yet, and that needs to be finished. My child sacrificed his life for India, and he deserves to be honoured properly," she said.

What was Operation Sindoor?

The names of the six Indian security personnel who died during the four-day armed operation against Pakistan in May 2025 have been etched at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Operation Sindoor were carried out to avenge the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India on May 2025.

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. (ANI)