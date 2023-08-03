'Married for 45 years': Rajya Sabha chairman's light-hearted remark on Congress chief's 'angry' jibe

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, demanded that the business of the House should be set aside to prioritize Rule 267, which allows for the suspension of rules to debate an urgent matter with the Chairman's approval.

In the midst of the usual political sloganeering and ruckus between the government and the opposition in Rajya Sabha, a delightful and light-hearted moment brought some comic relief to the House on Thursday. Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, demanded that the business of the House should be set aside to prioritize Rule 267, which allows for the suspension of rules to debate an urgent matter with the Chairman's approval.

In response to Kharge's request, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, made a witty and unexpected remark, quipping, "I am a married man for more than 45 years, main kabhi gussa nahi karta (I never get angry). Trust me." This candid statement sparked laughter from the House.

Continuing with a touch of humor, Dhankhar addressed P. Chidambaram, a distinguished senior advocate, and said, "As a senior advocate, we have no right to show our anger, at least to authorities. You are an authority. Isko modify kardo thoda. (Please modify this statement)."

Kharge playfully responded, "You don't get angry, you don't show anger, but you get angry from inside," drawing more laughter from the House. The light-hearted banter provided a moment of levity in the midst of the serious proceedings.