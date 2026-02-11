An 18-year-old died after falling from a 100-foot-high mobile tower he had climbed, demanding marriage with a girl he loved in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old died after falling from a 100-foot-high mobile tower he had climbed, demanding marriage with a girl he loved in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district on Wednesday. The young man scaled the towering structure and remained there for nearly two hours. From atop the tower, he repeatedly shouted a girl’s name and issued an ultimatum: Marry me off to her, otherwise I will jump and die.

Soon, family members rushed in, pleading with him to climb down. Police teams also reached the village after being alerted and tried to reason with him. But he stood firm, insisting on a promise. He said, first decide about my marriage, only then will I come down.

At around 10 AM, the youth lost his balance. Unable to steady himself, he fell from the towering height, crashing to the ground.

He was immediately rushed to hospital, but died.

Village head Krishna Kumar Rajput said, “that we took the youth to the CHC but he died on the way.” He also said that “Sumit Kumar was declared dead by the doctor at Gursahaiganj CHC.”

The deceased was identified as Sumit Rajput (18), a resident of Purabhoj village. He worked at a factory in Rajasthan and had returned home just 15 days ago. According to reports, Sumit was in one-sided love with a relative girl, but her family had refused the marriage proposal. The girl did not love him and had been married to someone else just three days earlier.

Locals revealed that both the police and family members tried to convince him to come down safely, but he remained adamant.

Sumit’s father had died three years ago. At home, his widowed mother and younger brother depended on him. His sister had been married five years ago, and his younger brother was mentally weak, making Sumit the sole breadwinner of the family.