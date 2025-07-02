Seven unidentified men, members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have been booked by the Kashimira police for allegedly assaulting a sweet shop owner for not speaking Marathi.

Seven unidentified men, members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have been booked by the Kashimira police for allegedly assaulting a sweet shop owner for not speaking Marathi.

The confrontation, captured on video and now circulating on social media platforms, has drawn public ire.

Scroll to load tweet…

According to the FIR, Babulal Khimji Chaudhary, a 48-year-old sweet shop owner, recounted that the altercation occurred around 10:30 AM on Tuesday. A group of men bearing MNS insignia on their clothing walked into his shop asking for water. However, a worker at the establishment, who responded in Hindi, was promptly abused and threatened for not using Marathi.

“Two of the men came to me and again said that I need to know Marathi if I have to work and then thrashed me after an argument,” Chaudhary stated in his complaint.

The situation escalated further when the men allegedly began filming the assault, later uploading the footage to social media. “They also made a video of this and recorded the assault and then shared the video over social media. I had told them that my workers are from other states and not fluent in Marathi, but they insisted that all should know Marathi in Maharashtra,” Chaudhary added.

Chaudhary claimed the assailants grew more agitated when he pointed out that Maharashtra, being a diverse state, is home to speakers of multiple languages. “They asked me which language is spoken in Maharashtra, and when I replied that all languages are spoken here, they became more aggressive,” he said.

In response to the incident, an MNS office-bearer defended the altercation, alleging that the shopkeeper’s attitude provoked the dispute. “Our party workers were celebrating the withdrawal of the GR by the state govt on the language issue at Balaji Park and went to buy water at this sweet shop. Here, the owner was arrogant and said that all languages are spoken in Maharashtra, which resulted in some arguments,” he stated.